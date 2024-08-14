ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Ltd V Simply Construct (UK) LLP

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a collateral warranty executed years after practical completion does not constitute a construction contract under the HGCRA. The Court found that collateral warranties typically do not meet the definition of a construction contract, as their primary purpose is not the carrying out of construction operations.
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Case update

[2024] UKSC 23

We reported on this case in Issues 254 and 265. At first instance, the judge said that, "applying commercial common sense", it was difficult to see how a collateral warranty executed four years after practical completion, and months after the disputed remedial works had been remedied by another contractor, could be construed as an agreement for carrying out of construction operations. By a split majority, the CA disagreed.

The Supreme Court unanimously disagreed. The collateral warranty here was not a construction contract, and, further, most collateral warranties would not be considered a construction contract capable of conferring the right to adjudicate under the HGCRA. A construction contract under the HGCRA is defined as an agreement "for ... the carrying out of construction operations". In determining whether a construction contract exists, a tribunal must, therefore, assess whether "'the object or purpose' of that contract is the carrying out of construction operations". In the opinion of the Supreme Court, it was "difficult to see" how most collateral warranties could be assessed in that way.

This article is based on recent summaries from the Fenwick Elliott Dispatch, a monthly newsletter which highlights some of the most important legal developments during the last month, relating to the building, engineering and energy sectors. You can find further details here: https://www.fenwickelliott.com/research-insight/newsletters/dispatch

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

