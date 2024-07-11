ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Quantum Computing In Life Sciences: Innovations And Societal Benefits (Video)

In a Dead Cat Live Cat interview, Rhian Granleese and Lene B. Oddershede discuss quantum computing's future impact on healthcare, intellectual property, ethical considerations, and Denmark's leadership in the field.
In the latest Dead Cat Live Cat interview with Quantum specialists, host Rhian Granleese, Partner at Marks & Clerk, interviews guest Lene B. Oddershede, Senior Vice President at the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Together, they explore quantum computing's impact on life sciences, biomedical research, healthcare, and foreseeing major advancements by the 2030s.

The discussion covers intellectual property in quantum computing, hardware challenges, and ethical considerations like data privacy and global technology! Lene also dives into the foundation's initiatives to support young scientists and foster international collaborations. They also discuss Denmark's leadership in quantum research and its collaborative efforts, aiming for sustainable industry growth and societal benefits.

Rhian wraps up the conversation, asking about the future of quantum computing and what Lene hopes to see in the industry. This episode provides a comprehensive look at how quantum computing could revolutionise healthcare while advocating for collaborative and ethical advancements in the field.

Watch the full episode here https://lnkd.in/gZMYEACY

