HSE Statistics: Work-related Injury And Ill-health For 2024

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has published its annual statistics on work-related ill health and workplace injuries for Great Britain for the period 2023/24.

The statistics show that the number of workers reported to be suffering from work-related ill health during 2023/24 was 1.7 million (showing a slight decrease compared to the previous year – 1.8 million workers).

Of that 1.7 million working people suffering from a work-related illness, around 776,000 workers suffered from work-related stress, depression or anxiety. These are significant numbers, and it is against that context that part of the HSE's strategy over the 10-year period to 2032 is to reduce work-related ill-health, with a specific focus on mental health and stress.

16.4 million working days were lost to work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2023/24. This is a reduction on the previous year, but still remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The industries that experienced the highest proportion of work-related ill health were:

human health/social work;

public administration/defence; and

education.

In 2023/24, there were 138 deaths from work-related accidents. The three primary causes of fatalities were:

slips, trips or falls on the same level;

handling, lifting or carrying; and

being struck by a moving object.

We have previously discussed the management of risk in the agricultural sector, and in particular the measures that can be taken to mitigate this and increase safety for workers in the sector.

In terms of non-fatal injuries, 604,000 workers self-reported injuries, and employers reported incidents under their RIDDOR obligations. A reminder for employers as to their obligations to report accidents at work to HSE can be found in this article . HSE has reported a total of 4.1 million working days were lost due to workplace non-fatal injuries.

The industries that experienced the highest proportion of non-fatal injuries were:

accommodation/food service activities;

wholesale trade, including repair of motor vehicles;

construction; and

transportation and storage.

To put these numbers in context, the UK consistently has one of the lowest rates of fatal and non-fatal injury across Europe. Compared to other large European countries, the UK injury rates were comparable to Germany, and lower than France, Spain, Italy, and Poland, as well as the EU-27 average. Comparative European statistics can be found on the HSE website here .

For those interested only in Scotland-specific statistics, the HSE has put together a key facts document , which can be summarised:

128,000 workers suffering from work-related ill-health;

2.9 million working days lost to work-related ill-health;

18 fatal injuries reported; and

5,719 non-fatal injuries reported by employers under RIDDOR.

Finally, HSE has provided statistics on the costs to the UK of workplace injuries and new cases of ill health. HSE have quantified total costs in terms of 'financial costs' and 'human costs'. Financial costs cover loss of output, healthcare costs and other payments made. Human costs are the monetary valuation given to pain, grief, suffering and loss of life.

The statistics show the total workplace incidents are made up of ill health (67%) and injury (33%). The cost and the cost bearers are identified as:

individuals: £12.6 billion;

the government: £4.9 billion; and

employers: £4.1 billion.

More detail on the above and a link to a HSE booklet summarising the statistics can be found here .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.