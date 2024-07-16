ARTICLE
16 July 2024

This Is Legit - Eye On 65: Episode 22 (Podcast)

W
WTW

Contributor

WTW
Explore
Ken Mengel, a retired network manager from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, shared his experiences with retiree healthcare benefits through Via Benefits, emphasizing the flexibility and numerous plan options available, despite initial overwhelm and the importance of support in navigating choices.
UK Employment and HR
Photo of Nina Krammer
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Retiree Ken M. shares insights on transitioning to Via Benefits when he became Medicare-eligible, his health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) and choosing a plan on the individual marketplace.

Transcript:

Nina Krammer:

From Via Benefits by WTW. Welcome to Eye on 65, a podcast for employers and plan sponsors looking to elevate their retiree healthcare benefits.

Nina Krammer:

In today's episode, I sat with Ken Mengel, who has been retired for 20 years as a former professional with a communications company based out of Pennsylvania. Let's find out what he has to say about his experiences with Via Benefits. Hi, Ken. It's nice to meet you.

Nina Krammer:

Nice meeting you too.

View Full Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nina Krammer
Nina Krammer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More