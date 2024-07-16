This Is Legit - Eye On 65: Episode 22 (Podcast)

Retiree Ken M. shares insights on transitioning to Via Benefits when he became Medicare-eligible, his health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) and choosing a plan on the individual marketplace.

self

Transcript:

Nina Krammer:

From Via Benefits by WTW. Welcome to Eye on 65, a podcast for employers and plan sponsors looking to elevate their retiree healthcare benefits.

Nina Krammer:

In today's episode, I sat with Ken Mengel, who has been retired for 20 years as a former professional with a communications company based out of Pennsylvania. Let's find out what he has to say about his experiences with Via Benefits. Hi, Ken. It's nice to meet you.

Nina Krammer:

Nice meeting you too.

View Full Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.