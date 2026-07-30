ARTICLE
30 July 2026

United Kingdom – £6.4m Fine For Strategic Export Control Failures

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
UK tax authority HMRC has imposed its largest-ever compound settlement fine of £6.4 million on Airbus Operations Limited for sustained violations of strategic export control regulations. The aerospace manufacturer self-reported multiple breaches involving failures to maintain accurate records and registers required under its Open General Export Licences, marking a significant enforcement action in the UK's export controls regime.
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance topic(s)

Further to our earlier post reporting on the UK’s investigation into Airbus, HMRC has today issued a Notice to Exporters that Airbus Operations Limited (AOL) has entered into a compound settlement with HMRC under which it will pay a fine of £6,409,388 for offences under The Export Control Order 2008.

This is the largest fine imposed by HMRC under the compound settlement regime, and is another example of the new practice of sometimes naming companies that enter into such settlements.

The offences do not relate to sanctions but to the UK’s strategic export controls regime.

The breaches took place “over a sustained period” before November 2022 and were self-reported by AOL which cooperated with the investigation and has implemented remediation.

The breaches are described in only general terms as follows:

  • Article 29(2)(a-g) on multiple occasions for failing to keep accurate records of transfers of controlled technology as per the conditions of three of their Open General Export Licences (OGELs)
  • Article 29(3) on multiple occasions for failing to keep registers in relation to their OGELs
  • Article 29(2)(i) on multiple occasions for failing to keep accurate records contrary to the conditions of one of their OGELs
  • a Standard Individual Export Licence (SIEL) on one occasion, relating to a failure of licence conditions

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More