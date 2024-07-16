UK Knowledge Collection | Employment Reforms, AI And IP Rights, And Force Majeure

Employment reforms, AI and IP rights, and force majeure

Next week sees the King's speech, in which the new government will set out its legislative agenda. Ahead of that, our employment experts have analysed the government's proposals for employment law reform, setting out what is expected in twelve areas, including dismissal, employment status and pay.

It is not currently clear how much immediate priority the government will give to resolving the conflict between IP rightsholders and developers of artificial intelligence systems over the use of content to train AI systems. However, the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has urged for a sustainable solution to be found, which it suggests be through a licensing framework. Our Insight looks at the approaches taken to date, and at what is needed to provide clarity on the issue.

Our Litigation Brief considers a number of interesting cases, including a recent Supreme Court case containing some welcome guidance on how English courts will interpret force majeure clauses. The decision emphasises fundamental principles of freedom of contract, including the freedom not to accept non-contractual performance.

Recent Insights

UK Litigation Brief

Our update looks at Supreme Court decisions on force majeure and on directors' knowledge and strict liability, a Court of Appeal ruling on mediation, and recent cases on the scope of settlement agreements.

Read more >

ESG Knowledge Update

Our round-up of ESG-related international legal, regulatory and market news includes the EU's adoption of the Nature Restoration Law and Council agreement on the position of the Green Claims Directive.

Read more >

How will the new UK government resolve the conflict over AI development and IP rights?

The nature of the relationship between IP rights and AI innovation is currently being tested before the UK courts, but it is likely that the government will need to take decisive action too.

Read more >

What does the new UK Labour government mean for employers?

The government is expected to make major employment reforms in line with its manifesto commitments and "New deal for Working People" plan.

Read more >

'Wind of change': Labour government lifts de facto ban on onshore wind in the UK

The lifting of a de facto ban on onshore wind development is part of the government's broader planning reforms that aim to facilitate the critical infrastructure needs of the UK.

Read more >

Upcoming Events

Essential safeguards | Preparing for your licensor's bankruptcy in licence agreements

16 July | 16:00-17:00

Our experts from Germany, the UK and China, with guest speaker Michael T Delaney from BakerHostetler in the US, will provide valuable insights and practical strategies to secure IP assets in licence agreements.

Read more >

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.