Partner Visa Without Living Together? GB | Haven't Lived With Your Partner For 2 Years? (Video)

Can you obtain a UK partner visa if you haven't lived with your partner for the required two years? This video explores alternative pathways and exceptional circumstances that may still qualify couples for UK immigration sponsorship.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Partner Visa Without Living Together? You may still qualify.

In this video, Sam Jubb, a solicitor at Latitude Law, explains why not living together for two years doesn't automatically rule out a UK partner visa — covering what the Home Office actually expects on cohabitation, why applications can still succeed where a couple has lived apart (for work or immigration reasons), and why the strength of your relationship evidence is what really matters.

If you or your partner need help building a strong UK partner visa application, we can help. Get expert legal guidance from Latitude Law today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.