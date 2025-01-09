ARTICLE
英国十年永居离境天数限制是什么？｜英国十年永居申请难点全解析｜英国十年永居最新政策｜COVID-19期间的离境怎么算？｜医疗原因是否能豁免离境天数限制？｜超出548天还能申请十年永居吗？(Video)

Latitude Law律所的高级文案 Nancy。在本期视频中，我为大家详细讲解了英国十年永居的申请路径及其离境天数要求，帮助您了解申请过程中需要注意的关&#
Nancy Zhang

Latitude Law律所的高级文案 Nancy。在本期视频中，我为大家详细讲解了英国十年永居的申请路径及其离境天数要求，帮助您了解申请过程中需要注意的关键事项：

  • 十年永居的基本要求
  • 离境天数的三段式考量方法
  • 如何准备相关证明文件支持申请

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

