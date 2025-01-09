Latitude Law X Lancaster University: Explore UK Immigration Options Post-Graduation (Video)

self

Join us for an enlightening webinar hosted by Noeleen, Deputy Head of LUMS Careers (Work Related Learning), featuring experts from Latitude Law. This session provides a comprehensive guide to post-graduation immigration options in the UK, including the Graduate Visa and Skilled Worker Visa. Whether you're nearing graduation or considering your future in the UK, this webinar is designed to clarify your visa options and answer your pressing questions. 🌟 What's Inside:

Detailed insights into the Graduate Visa and Skilled Worker Visa.

Expert advice from Callum, a trainee solicitor, and Javier, a senior caseworker at Latitude Law.

A Q&A session held to address your specific queries.

🎓 Who Should Watch:

International students in the UK nearing graduation.

Recent graduates looking to extend their stay and work in the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.