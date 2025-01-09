ARTICLE
9 January 2025

Latitude Law X Lancaster University: Explore UK Immigration Options Post-Graduation (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
United Kingdom Immigration
Latitude Law

Join us for an enlightening webinar hosted by Noeleen, Deputy Head of LUMS Careers (Work Related Learning), featuring experts from Latitude Law. This session provides a comprehensive guide to post-graduation immigration options in the UK, including the Graduate Visa and Skilled Worker Visa. Whether you're nearing graduation or considering your future in the UK, this webinar is designed to clarify your visa options and answer your pressing questions. 🌟 What's Inside:

  • Detailed insights into the Graduate Visa and Skilled Worker Visa.
  • Expert advice from Callum, a trainee solicitor, and Javier, a senior caseworker at Latitude Law.
  • A Q&A session held to address your specific queries.

🎓 Who Should Watch:

  • International students in the UK nearing graduation.
  • Recent graduates looking to extend their stay and work in the UK.

