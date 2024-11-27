ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Meet Callum: Your Expert In UK Immigration Law｜UK Immigration Solicitor｜UK Immigration Lawyer| (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Join Callum, our training solicitor at Latitude Law, as he shares his journey from caseworker to becoming a solicitor, anticipated in September next year. Callum specializes in handling a variety of immigration matters, assisting both individuals in family and private life cases and corporations navigating the complexities of the UK immigration system.

