14 October 2024

UK Judicial Review: Correct Unlawful Decisions｜Essential Guide To Judicial Reviews (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Joel from Latitude Law explains judicial reviews in the UK, detailing when to challenge unlawful Home Office decisions, pre-action requirements, and the three main grounds for initiation.
United Kingdom Immigration
🌟Explore the essentials of judicial reviews with Joel, a solicitor at Latitude Law, as he outlines when and how to challenge unlawful Home Office decisions in the UK. Understand the critical differences between appeals and judicial reviews, learn about the pre-action requirements, and discover the three main grounds for initiating a judicial review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

