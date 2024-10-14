self

🌟Explore the essentials of judicial reviews with Joel, a solicitor at Latitude Law, as he outlines when and how to challenge unlawful Home Office decisions in the UK. Understand the critical differences between appeals and judicial reviews, learn about the pre-action requirements, and discover the three main grounds for initiating a judicial review.

