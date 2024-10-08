self

🌟Discover the groundbreaking British Nationality Irish Citizens Act of 2024 which revolutionizes the citizenship process for Irish nationals residing in the UK with Keelin. This video explains how the new law enables Irish citizens to apply for British citizenship through registration, bypassing naturalization and associated tests.

Originally published 26 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.