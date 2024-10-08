ARTICLE
8 October 2024

Irish To British Easier Citizenship Path In 2024 ｜UK Immigration Solicitor (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Discover the groundbreaking British Nationality Irish Citizens Act of 2024 which revolutionizes the citizenship process for Irish nationals residing in the UK with Keelin. This video explains how the new law enables Irish citizens to apply for British citizenship through registration, bypassing naturalization and associated tests.
Originally published 26 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Keelin Claffey
