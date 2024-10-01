This video by Javier from Latitude Law offers crucial advice for UK Indefinite Leave to Remain holders abroad for over two years, outlining EU Settlement Scheme rules and the Returning Resident Application process. Latitude Law is a top-rated UK immigration law firm.

🌟This video, led by Javier, a senior caseworker at Latitude Law, provides essential guidance for UK Indefinite Leave to Remain holders who have been abroad for more than two years. Discover the different rules for those under the EU Settlement Scheme and other categories, and learn how to apply for a Returning Resident Application if needed.

Originally published by 08 May, 2024

