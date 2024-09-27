Latitude Law offers expert guidance on post-Brexit residency options in the UK, focusing on the EU Settlement Scheme. Led by senior caseworker Javier Alvaro, the firm assists with achieving settled or pre-settled status and navigating missed deadlines. Consultations are available online or in-person.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

self

🌟Discover your post-Brexit residency options in the UK with Javier Alvaro, a senior caseworker at Latitude Law. Whether you arrived before or after Brexit, this video is your essential guide to understanding the EU Settlement Scheme and your rights to settle in the UK. Learn about the steps to achieve settled or pre-settled status, and what to do if you've missed the initial deadlines. Stay informed and secure your stay with expert tips.

Originally published by 01 May, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.