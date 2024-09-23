ARTICLE
23 September 2024

£4 Million Support Fund Launched To Help Immigrants Transition To EVisas

The UK government is encouraging holders of physical immigration documents to transition to eVisas, allocating up to £4 million in grants for support. This move aims to enhance security and streamline immigration processes while maintaining current visa holders' rights.
The UK government is urging holders of physical immigration documents to make the shift to eVisas, as it unveils allocating up to £4 million in grant funding to support this transition.

As part of the UK Government's broader initiative to modernise the border control and immigration system, the move towards digital immigration documentation aims to enhance security and streamline the immigration process.

For those currently using physical documents, such as a biometric residence permit (BRP) or a biometric residence card (BRC), the switch to an eVisa is essential. The eVisa system not only offers improved security, eliminating the risk of loss or tampering, but also delivers greater convenience and cost savings.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra emphasised that transitioning to the eVisa has no impact on the current immigration status or rights of visa holders. To aid this transition, funding has been allocated to four major organisations: Migrant Help, Citizens Advice Scotland, the Welsh Refugee Council, and Advice NI, to provide immediate free support to migrants. Working alongside a network of community-based organisations, they will provide assistance to vulnerable individuals across the UK.

