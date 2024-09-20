2024 UK Immigration Update: New Income Requirements For Partner Sponsorship (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Gary McIndoe, Managing Partner at Latitude Law, discusses the 2024 updates to UK immigration laws, including significant changes to income and savings requirements for partner visa applicants sponsoring British citizens and settled persons, effective April 11th, 2024.
Join Gary McIndoe, Managing Partner at Latitude Law Solicitors,
as he delves into the crucial 2024 updates to UK immigration laws
affecting partner visa applicants. Discover the significant changes
in income and savings requirements for sponsoring British citizens
and settled persons, effective from April 11th, 2024.
Originally published 27 March 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.