2024 UK Immigration Update: New Income Requirements For Partner Sponsorship (Video)

Join Gary McIndoe, Managing Partner at Latitude Law Solicitors, as he delves into the crucial 2024 updates to UK immigration laws affecting partner visa applicants. Discover the significant changes in income and savings requirements for sponsoring British citizens and settled persons, effective from April 11th, 2024.

self

Originally published 27 March 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.