Graduate Visa Application Process: Completion Of Studies Requirement

Graduate visas allow international students to remain in the UK after completing their studies.

If you are an international student who has completed your studies at a UK University, you can apply for a Graduate visa, which will allow you to stay in the UK for two years after finishing your degree, or three years if you have completed a doctorate. This type of visa enables you to work in any job or look for employment without requiring sponsorship from a UK company or a job offer.

There is a completion of studies requirement to apply for a Graduate visa. You must have completed your course of study specified in the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies linked to your Student Visa. You can only apply once your final results have been formally ratified by your institution, including any deferrals and resits.

Eligible qualificationsinclude a Bachelor's degree, a postgraduate degree, a validated law conversion course, the Legal Practice Course for solicitors, the Bar Practice Course for barristers, a foundation programme in Medicine or Dentistry, a Postgraduate Certificate or Diploma in Education or any other professional course qualifying someone for a job regulated by UK law or a UK public authority.

Your university or college must inform the Home Office that you have successfully completed your course. They will do this after the official results day of your degree but before the expiry of your visa. While you do not need to wait until you have graduated or received your degree certificate, you should not apply until your institution has confirmed your completion to the Home Office. This confirmation is usually communiucated by email. A transcript or letter will not be sufficient to prove your completion. Although the Home Office has shown flexibility in the past when applications were submitted too early, this is not guaranteed, and applications can be refused if you apply before verification.

You must be in the UK on a Student visa, and you must apply before it expires. As you have already met financial and English language requirements under the Student Visa, you will not need to provide further proof. You will need to have studied in the UK for at least 12 months, or the full length of you course if it is under 12 months. There will be a £822 application fee, and you will also have to pay the £1,035 health surcharge for every year of your stay in the UK. Your application will take up to 8 weeks to process, but you can stay in the UK during this time.

While you cannot extend a graduate visa, you may be able to switch to another type of visa, such as a Skilled Worker visa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.