ARTICLE
20 August 2024

Immigration Update Bitesize Podcast Series

This podcast episode discusses immigration sponsorship and right-to-work compliance for employers, highlighting the rise in licence cancellations due to breaches. It covers audit processes, consequences of non-compliance, and prevention strategies.
United Kingdom Immigration
Welcome to our immigration update podcast, where we provide employers with a horizon scan of topical issues to be aware of.

In this episode, Senior Associate Moji Oyediran and Associate Katie Good from our Employment & Business Immigration team discuss the immigration sponsorship and right to work compliance regime for employers, exploring the recent spike in licence cancellations and revocations due to identified compliance breaches. The pair also break down the process for how these compliance audits are conducted, the potential ramifications of non-compliance or compliance breaches, and how employers can avoid finding themselves in this situation.

Katie Good
Moji Oyediran
