ARTICLE
2 August 2024

All In A Day's Work: Immigration Requirements For Mergers And Acquisitions (Podcast)

HC
Herrington Carmichael

Contributor

Herrington Carmichael logo
Herrington Carmichael is a full-service law firm offering legal advice to UK and international businesses. We work with corporate entities of all sizes from large PLCs through to start-up businesses.
Explore
Herrington Carmichael's Employment and Immigration team discusses corporate mergers and acquisitions, emphasizing key immigration factors, notably transferring sponsor licences.
United Kingdom Immigration
Photo of Usof Shah
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of All in a Day's Work Usof Shah and Alex Harper from the Employment and Immigration team at Herrington Carmichael are discussing the immigration requirements in corporate mergers and acquisitions. Usof explains what the key factors that employers need to think about from an immigration perspective are, the critical one being transferring sponsor licences.

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work - Immigration Requirements for Mergers and Acquisitions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Usof Shah
Usof Shah
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More