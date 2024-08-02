In this episode of All in a Day's Work Usof Shah and Alex Harper from the Employment and Immigration team at Herrington Carmichael are discussing the immigration requirements in corporate mergers and acquisitions. Usof explains what the key factors that employers need to think about from an immigration perspective are, the critical one being transferring sponsor licences.
The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work - Immigration Requirements for Mergers and Acquisitions
