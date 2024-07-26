ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Employment, Contingent Workforce And Immigration | UK Regulatory Outlook July 2024

Osborne Clarke

The Labour government is expected to implement its "New Deal for Working People," which includes predictable hours, stricter IR35 enforcement, and stronger worker protections. The King's Speech also unveiled plans for an Employment Rights Bill and a draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill.
Summer call to action: Labour's 'New Deal for Working People'

With the Labour Party elected as the new government, it is anticipated it will soon start working on plans for introducing the proposals set out in its "New Deal for Working People". Proposals within the plan include: the right to predictable hours; a further crackdown on 'dodgy' umbrella arrangements and increased IR35 enforcement; a more powerful enforcement body; and new "day one" rights for workers including agency workers. Businesses should start preparing now for these changes including staffing companies and platforms educating users about the new rights to predictable hours and platforms tightening commercial models for worker checks, payment roles, and charges, and consider restructuring to remain competitive and compliant. See more in our Insight.

King's speech announces Employment Bill and draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill

At the state opening of Parliament on 17 July, the King's Speech confirmed that the new government will push forward with plans to introduce "a new deal for working people to ban exploitative practices and enhance employment rights" in a new Employment Rights Bill. Plans were also announced for a Skills England Bill and draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill. See our Insight for more on these proposed bills.

