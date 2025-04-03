Final Report Into Mobile Browsers And Cloud Gaming Published

Back in December 2024, the CMA published its interim findings from its market investigation into mobile browsers and cloud gaming. It provisionally concluded that the mobile browser market was not working well for UK businesses and phone users. There was better news for the cloud gaming market and the CMA didn't find provisional concerns in this area.

It recently published the final report. It reiterates that markets relating to mobile browsers are not working well for consumers and businesses, which is holding back innovation and could be limiting growth in the UK. A couple of the concerns have been resolved since the interim report, but most have been confirmed.

The final decision in relation to cloud gaming remains that no further action is necessary.

Since the inquiry group's provisional decision report, the CMA opened investigations in January into whether to designate players in the market as having strategic market status (SMS) under the new digital markets competition regime under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 which came into force on 1 January. These SMS investigations are currently ongoing and expected to conclude later this year.

The inquiry group has considered several potential interventions which could address the competition concerns it has identified. The final report recommends that, if the dominant players are designated with SMS, then the CMA should consider imposing appropriate interventions. These include measures which could enhance the ability of other browsers to compete by offering new, innovative features to consumers, as well as enabling users actively to choose their preferred mobile browser which could drive competition.

If the SMS investigations result in designations and interventions, the aim would be to allow a wider range of companies to invest, innovate and grow, giving millions of consumers access to mobile browsers which may be faster and more secure to use in their everyday lives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.