30 October 2024

The Adlaw Insights Podcast, With Brinsley & Geraint: 'The ASA On Alcohol'

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

This episode reviews key Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) decisions, providing insights into recent rulings and a guide to explore relevant ads and themes in-depth.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Brinsley Dresden (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Photo of Pearl Aggrey (Lewis Silkin)
Authors

Following the launch of our debut Adlaw Insights podcast, we are delighted to release Episode 2 in the series. This time we explore the theme of alcohol advertising and marketing in the UK.

Listen now

Follow along...

In this episode, we discuss some of the key concepts and developments, including notable decisions from the ASA. In case you'd like to see the ads and read the rulings we'll be talking about, we have set out below a useful 'follow along' guide. It's purely optional, but we hope it provides some useful context and enables you to explore the themes in more detail.

The time stamp is included below.

The right test: 'Particular Appeal' vs 'Strong Appeal'

A note on the new test in a gambling context: 'Gambling, betting and gaming: Appeal to children'

Influencers

Heineken and Tanya Burr (Sept 2019) - 07:30

1536844.jpg

Ruling: Heineken Enterprise Ltd - ASA | CAP

Danielle Walsh's and Global Brands (June 2024) - 10:00

1536844a.jpg

Ruling: Global Brands Ltd - ASA | CAP

Alcohol and animation

Hendrick's Gin 'From the Depths to the Heights' (Sept 2024) - 14:06

1536844b.jpg

The ad is available to view, here

Ruling: William Grant & Sons Ltd - ASA | CAP

Read our Passle, here

Camden Town Brewery (Aug 2023) - 16:08

1536844c.jpg

The ad is available to view here.

Ruling: AB InBev UK Ltd - ASA | CAP

Aston Manor's Crumpton Oaks Cider 'Straight outta Crumpton' (Aug 2024) - 17:30

1536844d.jpg

The ad is available to view here

Ruling: Aston Manor Ltd - ASA | CAP

Broadcaster Video-On-Demand and Clearcast

Studiocanal Ltd (Nov 2023) - 19:30

1536844e.jpg

The ad is available to view here (but it really is quite scary. Viewer caution advised. You may want to watch from behind the sofa with your hands over your eyes).

Ruling: Studiocanal Ltd - ASA | CAP

Kerry Foods Ltd (Oct 2024) - 20:33

1536844f.jpg

The ad is available to view, here

Ruling: Kerry Foods Ltd - ASA | CAP

Read our Passle, here

Other rulings that caught our attention

Estrella Damm (Sept 24) - 22:14

1536844e (1).jpg

The ad is available to view, here

Ruling: DAMM 1876 LTD - ASA | CAP

Read our Passle, here

Brinsley's mention of Swimblack - 25:55

1536844h.jpg

The ad is available to view, here

Cold Turkey

And lastly, we mentioned the ASA's recent guidance on the advertising of alcohol alternatives, which can be read here, alongside our Passle here.

1536844i.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.

Authors
