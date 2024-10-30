The Adlaw Insights Podcast, With Brinsley & Geraint: 'The ASA On Alcohol'

Following the launch of our debut Adlaw Insights podcast, we are delighted to release Episode 2 in the series. This time we explore the theme of alcohol advertising and marketing in the UK.

In this episode, we discuss some of the key concepts and developments, including notable decisions from the ASA. In case you'd like to see the ads and read the rulings we'll be talking about, we have set out below a useful 'follow along' guide. It's purely optional, but we hope it provides some useful context and enables you to explore the themes in more detail.

The right test: 'Particular Appeal' vs 'Strong Appeal'

A note on the new test in a gambling context: 'Gambling, betting and gaming: Appeal to children'

Influencers

Heineken and Tanya Burr (Sept 2019) - 07:30

Danielle Walsh's and Global Brands (June 2024) - 10:00

Alcohol and animation

Hendrick's Gin 'From the Depths to the Heights' (Sept 2024) - 14:06

Camden Town Brewery (Aug 2023) - 16:08

Aston Manor's Crumpton Oaks Cider 'Straight outta Crumpton' (Aug 2024) - 17:30

Broadcaster Video-On-Demand and Clearcast

Studiocanal Ltd (Nov 2023) - 19:30

Kerry Foods Ltd (Oct 2024) - 20:33

Other rulings that caught our attention

Estrella Damm (Sept 24) - 22:14

Brinsley's mention of Swimblack - 25:55

Cold Turkey

And lastly, we mentioned the ASA's recent guidance on the advertising of alcohol alternatives, which can be read here, alongside our Passle here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.