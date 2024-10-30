The Adlaw Insights Podcast, With Brinsley & Geraint: 'The ASA On Alcohol'

Following the launch of our debut Adlaw Insights podcast, we are delighted to release Episode 2 in the series. This time we explore the theme of alcohol advertising and marketing in the UK.
In this episode, we discuss some of the key concepts and developments, including notable decisions from the ASA. In case you'd like to see the ads and read the rulings we'll be talking about, we have set out below a useful 'follow along' guide. It's purely optional, but we hope it provides some useful context and enables you to explore the themes in more detail.
The time stamp is included below.
The right test: 'Particular Appeal' vs 'Strong Appeal'
A note on the new test in a gambling context: 'Gambling, betting and gaming: Appeal to children'
Influencers
Heineken and Tanya Burr (Sept 2019) - 07:30
Ruling: Heineken Enterprise Ltd - ASA | CAP
Danielle Walsh's and Global Brands (June 2024) - 10:00
Ruling: Global Brands Ltd - ASA | CAP
Alcohol and animation
Hendrick's Gin 'From the Depths to the Heights' (Sept 2024) - 14:06
The ad is available to view, here
Ruling: William Grant & Sons Ltd - ASA | CAP
Read our Passle, here
Camden Town Brewery (Aug 2023) - 16:08
The ad is available to view here.
Ruling: AB InBev UK Ltd - ASA | CAP
Aston Manor's Crumpton Oaks Cider 'Straight outta Crumpton' (Aug 2024) - 17:30
The ad is available to view here
Ruling: Aston Manor Ltd - ASA | CAP
Broadcaster Video-On-Demand and Clearcast
Studiocanal Ltd (Nov 2023) - 19:30
The ad is available to view here (but it really is quite scary. Viewer caution advised. You may want to watch from behind the sofa with your hands over your eyes).
Ruling: Studiocanal Ltd - ASA | CAP
Kerry Foods Ltd (Oct 2024) - 20:33
The ad is available to view, here
Ruling: Kerry Foods Ltd - ASA | CAP
Read our Passle, here
Other rulings that caught our attention
Estrella Damm (Sept 24) - 22:14
The ad is available to view, here
Ruling: DAMM 1876 LTD - ASA | CAP
Read our Passle, here
Brinsley's mention of Swimblack - 25:55
The ad is available to view, here
Cold Turkey
And lastly, we mentioned the ASA's recent guidance on the advertising of alcohol alternatives, which can be read here, alongside our Passle here.
