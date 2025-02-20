ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Parked: The Extension Of The UK's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements To Portfolio Managers

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On 14 February 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") updated its webpage on consultation paper (CP24/8) on extending the sustainability disclosure requirements ("SDR")...
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
John Verwey,Rachel E. Lowe,Michael Singh
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 14 February 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") updated its webpage on consultation paper (CP24/8) on extending the sustainability disclosure requirements ("SDR") and investment labelling regime to portfolio managers. In the update, the FCA confirmed that it no longer intends to do so and will continue to reflect on the feedback received and provide further information in due course.

The FCA had scheduled publishing a policy statement on this in Q2 2025, but has now stalled this, setting out they are continuing to want to ensure the extension of SDR to portfolio management delivers good outcomes for consumers, is practical for firms and supports growth of the sector.

We reported on the consultation paper here: FCA Sustainability Disclosure Requirements Consultation Paper on the Extension to Portfolio Managers now published - Insights - Proskauer Rose LLP.

View original.

Parked: The Extension Of The UK's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements To Portfolio Managers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Verwey
John Verwey
Photo of Rachel E. Lowe
Rachel E. Lowe
Photo of Sulaiman Malik
Sulaiman Malik
Photo of Michael Singh
Michael Singh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More