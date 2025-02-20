On 14 February 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") updated its webpage on consultation paper (CP24/8) on extending the sustainability disclosure requirements ("SDR") and investment labelling regime to portfolio managers. In the update, the FCA confirmed that it no longer intends to do so and will continue to reflect on the feedback received and provide further information in due course.

The FCA had scheduled publishing a policy statement on this in Q2 2025, but has now stalled this, setting out they are continuing to want to ensure the extension of SDR to portfolio management delivers good outcomes for consumers, is practical for firms and supports growth of the sector.

We reported on the consultation paper here: FCA Sustainability Disclosure Requirements Consultation Paper on the Extension to Portfolio Managers now published - Insights - Proskauer Rose LLP.

View original.

Parked: The Extension Of The UK's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements To Portfolio Managers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.