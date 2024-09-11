In our new podcast series, Let's talk asset management, partners from our financial services and asset management teams provide listeners with a crash course on one or more hot topics in the asset management sector. By doing this, listeners will be able to build their knowledge and get insights on recent regulatory developments and market trends.

In this podcast Cédric Danois discusses some of the key issues that ESMA and the other ESAs raise in the updated Q&As on the SFDR:

Sustainable investment definition

Website disclosures

Principal adverse impact indicators

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.