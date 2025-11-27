(Mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation | Woodford, The FCA And The Staley Effect (Podcast)

self

Woodford's appeal against a multimillion-pound UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fine and ban is under the spotlight. In this episode, Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner ask what the tribunal could uncover — and whether his reputation can ever recover.

Neil and David examine how cosmetic fixes created only the illusion of liquidity, why the regulator called his understanding of his role "defective and unreasonably narrow,"and how the tribunal could reveal private emails, board minutes and correspondence that reshape his narrative — just as Jes Staley's failed appeal did.

The episode also explores whether defiance deepens reputational damage, what lessons the case offers for accountability and transparency, and how artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to change the way regulators and firms confront misconduct.

