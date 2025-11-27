ARTICLE
27 November 2025

(Mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation | Woodford, The FCA And The Staley Effect (Podcast)

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
Woodford's appeal against a multimillion-pound UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fine and ban is under the spotlight.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Neil Robson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Neil Robson’s articles from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

Woodford's appeal against a multimillion-pound UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fine and ban is under the spotlight. In this episode, Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner ask what the tribunal could uncover — and whether his reputation can ever recover.

Neil and David examine how cosmetic fixes created only the illusion of liquidity, why the regulator called his understanding of his role "defective and unreasonably narrow,"and how the tribunal could reveal private emails, board minutes and correspondence that reshape his narrative — just as Jes Staley's failed appeal did.

The episode also explores whether defiance deepens reputational damage, what lessons the case offers for accountability and transparency, and how artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to change the way regulators and firms confront misconduct.

Listen to more episodes of "(mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Neil Robson
Neil Robson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More