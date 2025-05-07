ARTICLE
(Mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation | Staley, Epstein & The Cost Of Association (Podcast)

In this episode, Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner unpack Jes Staley's high-stakes appeal against the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) lifetime ban and the tangled web of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which is at the heart of this case.

The conversation turns to the newly uncovered extent of their relationship, the regulator's rationale for such a decisive penalty, and whether the appeal has unintentionally magnified public skepticism. Beyond that, it revisits a lesser-known whistleblower episode that marked a troubling chapter in his leadership at Barclays while expanding the focus to Epstein — his crimes, his influential network, and the presence of high-profile figures such as Donald Trump.

Drawing comparisons to financial criminal Bernie Madoff, this episode highlights how powerful individuals can evade scrutiny for years, shielded by status and influence, until their reputations collapse. With credibility hanging by a thread, the question remains: Is redemption still possible for Staley, and what does his case reveal about the fragility of reputation at the highest levels of financial services?

