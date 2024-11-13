FCA Publishes SDR And Investment Label Pre-contractual Disclosure Examples

On 1 November 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") updated its sustainability disclosure and labelling regime website and added detailed examples of pre-contractual disclosures to its Sustainability Disclosure Requirements ("SDR") guidance. The SDR and investment labels regime enters into force on 2 December 2024 and firms have been able to use investment labels since 31 July 2024, as we have reported here.

The non-exhaustive examples are based on the FCA's experience of applications to date and provide firms with a practical insight into the types of information that should be disclosed in the pre-contractual documentation of funds seeking to use sustainability labels on investment products. The examples provided illustrate how firms can effectively communicate their sustainability credentials in a clear and consistent manner, ensuring that these labels align with regulatory expectations and meet transparency standards. The FCA's guidance aims to standardise sustainability disclosures and reduce the risk of greenwashing. For more information on the FCA's Anti-Greenwashing Rule, please refer to our overview here.

