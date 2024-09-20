Liquidity Management Under AIFMD2: RTS For Open-Ended Funds

In our recent alert Loan Origination Under AIFMD2: A Guide, on loan origination under the revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD2), we noted that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) would be consulting on further measures required to implement AIFMD2. These include draft guidelines and regulatory technical standards (RTS) on the specific characteristics, selection, and calibration of liquidity management tools (LMTs) on which ESMA is now consulting.

The RTS supplement the liquidity management provisions for open-ended funds under AIFMD2 to ensure better alignment between asset liquidity and redemption terms and to mitigate material investor dilution and potential first-mover advantage, in particular for funds investing in inherently illiquid assets.

The consultations are open until 8 October 2024, and the RTS are due to be finalised by 16 April 2025. By 16 April 2026, EU member states are required to implement AIFMD2.

We have set out below the principal points of how the rules apply to the managers of open-ended EU AIFs (AIFMs), along with a table detailing the key requirements for each LMT as set out in the proposals. The consultations also relate to liquidity management under the UCITS Directive, which is outside the scope of this note.

Main Points

The AIFM has primary responsibility for liquidity risk management (as well as for selection, calibration, activation, and deactivation of LMTs) and is to use LMTs in conjunction with other threshold considerations, such as fund structuring, governance, and risk management.

Activation and deactivation of LMTs do not exempt an AIFM from its obligations on best execution, eligibility of assets, fair valuation, liquidity risk management, and fair treatment of investors (as well as ensuring consistency between investment strategy, liquidity profile, and redemption policy of the fund).

Although there are some specific provisions for funds that invest in inherently illiquid assets (or are usually liquid but can become less liquid during stressed market conditions), in general the requirements apply for all types of funds.

An AIFM will be required to: Assess suitability of the LMTs in relation to a fund's investment strategy, structure, liquidity profile, and redemption and distribution policies Give due consideration that the selected tools are as comprehensive as possible and will allow effective management of the fund's liquidity in both normal and stressed market conditions Ensure LMTs do not alter the fund's investment objectives, policy, profile, or characteristics (for instance, change the fund from open- to closed-ended on activation of a suspension tool) Demonstrate to its national competent authority (NCA) that activation and calibration of the selected LMT are in the best interests of all investors and are appropriate and effective for prevailing market conditions, be they normal or stressed Select more LMTs and/or other liquidity measures at their discretion and use tools individually or in combination in each instance Implement detailed policies and procedures to operate, administer, activate, and deactivate any LMTs (the draft guidelines set out a list of minimum provisions to include)

The depositary to an AIF will be required to verify that the AIFM has in place documented LMT procedures.

Selection of Specified LMTs

An AIFM will be required to select at least two LMTs (only one for a manager managing an AIF that is authorised as a money market fund) from Annex V points 2-8: redemption fee, swing pricing, dual pricing, anti-dilution levy, redemption gates, extension of notice periods, and redemptions in kind. They can be used only if selected and included in the fund's rules and instruments of incorporation.

ESMA encourages AIFMs to consider the merit of selecting at least one anti-dilution tool (such as redemption fee, swing pricing, dual pricing, or anti-dilution levy) for use under normal conditions and at least one quantitative-based tool (such as redemption gate or extension of notice period) for use under stressed market conditions.

Two of the listed LMTs — suspension of subscriptions, repurchases, and redemptions, and side pockets (Annex V points 1 and 9 of AIFMD2) — are available to AIFMs without the need to 'pre-select' them, but only in exceptional circumstances and where justified with regard to the interests of the investors.

An AIFM cannot select swing and dual pricing only as its two LMTs (on the basis that this may lead to duplicating impacts and have the potential to undermine broader liquidity risk management objectives).

Unless solely marketed to professional investors or for AIFs that are EU-regulated exchange-traded funds tracking an index, redemptions in kind can be used for redemption requests only by professional investors and if the redemption corresponds to a pro rata share of the assets held by the AIF.

What Does This Mean for Managers Now?

The AIFMD2 rules and recommendations, thankfully, do not apply a one-size-fits-all approach and do recognise that the manager has primary responsibility for liquidity risk management and can account for different asset classes, jurisdictions, and market conditions. The end result points toward more regulatory parameters in liquidity management frameworks and more scrutiny and transparency over both a manager's detailed policies and procedures to operate, administer, activate, and deactivate its chosen LMT and being able to demonstrate to its NCA that the selected LMTs are in the best interest of all investors and appropriate for prevailing market conditions. This comes alongside a degree of operational discretion and the ability to continue where possible with established methods of liquidity management that allow manager flexibility across asset classes. However, we will want to monitor the outcome of the consultative process and the final details of the rules and recommendations as well as any potential issues with uneven implementation by member states.

Application of AIFMD2 to UK AIFMs

Although the new rules on LMTs in AIFMD2 will not apply directly to firms authorised under the UK AIFM rules, we would note the unusual ability (albeit limited to investor protection or financial stability risks and certain provisos) for EU27 regulators to require a third-country AIFM marketing an open-ended fund in Europe to activate or deactivate the suspension of redemptions/subscriptions.

Selected liquidity management tools (LMTs) (Annex V points 2-8 of AIFMD2) that an AIFM has to preselect (at least two) and are set out in the fund rules/constitutional documents. LMT What it is LMT characteristics proposed in the draft RTS under draft Delegated Regulation Draft ESMA guidance on selection and calibration of LMTs (and minimum expectations/examples on activation) Anti-dilution tools Redemption fee Fee, within a predetermined range and that takes account of the cost of liquidity, that is paid to the fund by investors when redeeming interests and that ensures that investors who remain in the fund are not unfairly disadvantaged. A predetermined fixed fee that imposes on those redeeming (on an individual basis and to be deducted from amounts paid for the benefit of the fund) the estimated explicit and implicit costs of portfolio transactions caused by redemptions, including any estimated significant market impact of asset sales to meet the redemptions. To be expressed as a percentage of the redemption orders of investors (can be done as a range with a minimum and maximum percentage). Fees may vary depending on size of redemption orders, but investors that fall within the same order/level are to bear the same fee. Most applicable to funds: (i) that invest in assets with fixed/transparent/foreseeable transaction costs (e.g., agency or notary fees); (ii) that are invested in assets that are less liquid and for which other tools such as swing pricing might be challenging to implement due to infrequent and limited pricing sources; (iii) that invest in assets with low-variation transaction costs; and (iv) whose underlying assets do not have very frequent and reliable pricing sources. AIFM may set activation thresholds that could be expressed as the size of redemption orders above which fees are charged to redeeming investors. AIFM to calibrate as either a single fee or an adjusted fee that is based on a tiered approach and applies a methodology (that is disclosed in fund docs) that ensures coverage of cost of liquidity and allows for adjustment when required to reflect higher-cost/stressed market conditions. Swing pricing (cannot select this with dual pricing only) Predetermined mechanism by which the NAV of the interests is adjusted by the application of a factor (swing factor) that reflects the cost of liquidity. The purpose of the swing factor (expressed as a percentage of the AIF's NAV) is to impose on redeeming or subscribing investors the estimated explicit and implicit costs of portfolio transactions caused by redemptions and subscriptions, including any significant market impact of asset purchases of sales to meet them. When activated, the NAV of the AIF is to be adjusted: AIFM to choose if this is on every dealing day when there is net activity of any size between redemptions or subscriptions (full swing) or when the net redemptions/subscriptions are greater than a predetermined trigger threshold (partial swing). If net capital activity on a given dealing day is more subscriptions, NAV is adjusted upward by the swing factor (and vice versa). AIFM to choose a single swing or a progressively increasing tiered approach (which accounts for more redemption/subscription activities that generate higher transaction costs when transaction costs increase more rapidly than net capital activity of the AIF). An AIFM can have different swing factors corresponding to different trigger thresholds, but for AIFs with multiple share classes, these should be the same for all investors. Most applicable for funds whose underlying assets are actively traded/information on trading costs is available and frequently updated (less appropriate if there is valuation uncertainty). Activation and calibration are dynamic and reflective of market conditions, based on the AIFM's methodology that is set out in its LMT policy. AIFM should disclose a maximum swing-pricing factor for normal market conditions that it can recalibrate for stressed conditions, with reference to a clear framework. The activation threshold for swing pricing should not be disclosed in order to avoid first-mover advantage. Dual pricing (cannot select this with swing pricing only) Predetermined mechanism by which the subscription and redemption prices of the interests are set by adjusting the NAV per interest by a factor that reflects the cost of liquidity. AIFM can choose between 2 mechanisms (with the same objective of imposing transaction costs on investors): (i) calculating one NAV that incorporates assets' ask prices (for subscribing investors) and another NAV that incorporates assets' bid prices (for redeeming investors); and (ii) setting an adjustable spread to one NAV, in which assets are priced on a midmarket basis (bid price for redemption and offer price for subscription), with the difference being the 'spread' to reflect liquidity costs in prevailing market conditions. The same calculation method shall apply to all investors. Most applicable for funds that invest mainly in assets with liquidity costs that consist primarily of the bid-ask spread (less appropriate where there is valuation uncertainty). Any significant market impact or explicit transaction costs should be accounted for separately by additional adjustment to NAV. Anti-dilution levy Fee that is paid to the fund by investors when purchasing or redeeming interests that compensates the fund for the cost of liquidity incurred because of the size of that transaction and ensures that other investors are not unfairly disadvantaged. Impose on subscribers and redeemers the estimated explicit and implicit costs of portfolio transactions caused by subscriptions and redemptions, including any estimated significant market impact of asset sales/purchases used to meet them. Charged to those subscribing or redeeming when the number of redemptions exceeds the number of subscriptions (or vice versa), resulting in a change in the net assets or liabilities of the funds. If net redemptions, anti-dilution levy to be deducted from amount paid to redeeming investors; if net subscriptions, anti-dilution levy is charged to subscribing investors. AIFM may use a trigger threshold when the levy is applied only if net difference between redemption and suspension orders exceeds the trigger. AIFM can apply same levy to transacting investors or charge them exact transaction costs resulting from their orders. Most applicable for funds that invest mainly in assets with market-contingent liquidity costs. In particular for funds with a small number of investors (to address the impact of redemption at short notice); with significant levels of subscription and/or redemption activity that could negatively affect the fund's existing investors (e.g., smaller funds suffer higher liquidity costs when affected by large redemptions); and funds that invest in assets that are less liquid. Can be activated on an ongoing or dynamic basis based on predefined thresholds. Calibrated on same factors as for swing, including all estimated explicit and implicit transaction costs. AIFM to disclose the reason for applying the levy and how it differs from an exit fee. Quantitative LMTs Redemption gate Temporary and partial restriction of the right of investors to redeem their interests so that investors can redeem only a certain portion of their units or shares. AIFM to have flexibility to determine: (i) whether gates are automatically activated when a threshold is exceeded (threshold is predefined as the net redemption orders for a given dealing date in proportion to the NAV of the AIF); or (ii) when threshold exceeded, if all redemption orders are executed in full (if compatible with AIF liquidity structure, applies equally to all investors and interest of non-redeeming investors is preserved). Therefore, AIFM can activate redemption gates at a higher level than the preset activation threshold but not below it. Non-executed part of redemption orders should be automatically transferred to the next dealing date (and may have priority over subsequent orders). Investors should have the right to withdraw any unexecuted orders. Fund could still be open for subscriptions. These provisions do not apply to European Long-Term Investment Funds (ELTIFs, which are subject to separate Delegated Regulation; see our client alert for more). Most applicable for funds with a strongly concentrated investor base and those with illiquid/hard-to-sell assets (or that may become so during stressed market conditions). They may be less suited for valuation issues (when instead an AIFM could consider suspensions of subscriptions, repurchases, and redemptions, together with NAV suspension). Contrary to suspensions of subscriptions, repurchases, and redemptions, a fund that applies a redemption gate could still be open for subscriptions. A gate's duration and frequency to be determined by the AIFM on a case-by-case basis. For funds marketed to retail, activated only in specific circumstances and to be carefully calibrated. Activation threshold to be disclosed in fund rules/ constitutional docs, and use of gates can be automatic or at the manager's discretion when the threshold is exceeded. Extension of notice periods Extending the period of notice that investors must give to fund managers, beyond a minimum period that is appropriate to the fund, when redeeming their interests. A time buffer that is added to the normal notice period for redemption orders and should apply equally to all investors/share classes. Can apply to a predefined number of dealing dates. AIFM cannot accept redemption orders placed after a notice period extension that do not comply with the extension. Should not affect dealing frequency (if notice period is extended, the dealing frequency should not be modified). Recommended for funds whose liquidity can deteriorate quickly in times of stress and for AIFs invested in assets that are less liquid. Should be considered in normal and stressed market conditions and in specific circumstances (e.g., redemption pressures and/or temporary valuation uncertainty). Timing of announcements of any extensions to be carefully considered to avoid an increase in redemption requests. Other LMTs Redemptions in kind Transferring assets held by the fund, instead of cash, to meet redemption requests of investors. Unless solely marketed to professional investors or for AIFs that are EU-regulated exchange-traded funds tracking an index, redemptions in kind can be used only for redemption requests by professional investors and if the redemption corresponds to a pro rata share of the assets held by the AIF. AIFM to apply the same type of transfer of assets (i.e., pro rata of each asset or not) to all redeeming professional investors in that AIF. Activated on NAV calculation dates in light of the minimum valuation frequency, at the AIFM's discretion. Independent third party to perform an additional valuation of assets in question.

Available liquidity management tools (LMTs) (Annex V points 1 and 9 of AIFMD2) that are available to AIFMs (without the need to 'preselect' them) only in exceptional circumstances1 and where justified having regard to the interests of AIF investors LMT What it is LMT characteristics proposed in the draft RTS under draft Delegated Regulation Draft ESMA guidance on calibration of LMTs Suspension of subscriptions, repurchases and redemptions (quantitative LMT) Temporarily disallowing investors from subscribing, repurchasing, or redeeming fund interests. Suspensions of subscriptions to be applied simultaneously/in parallel with suspensions of repurchases and redemptions, on a temporary basis to all investors and accompanied with a plan for the future of the AIF (e.g., reopening the AIF, creating a side pocket, or liquidation of the AIF). Any unexecuted orders placed before a suspension shall not be executed before the AIF is reopened for subscriptions, repurchases, and redemptions. Can be applied together with a suspension of the NAV calculation, particularly in the case of uncertain valuation and when it is not possible to compute the fund NAV. In other cases, the AIFM should continue to value the fund assets and publish an NAV. Manager to formalise a detailed plan as early as possible and ensure activation on a temporary basis (whilst noting that in some cases their use is in anticipation of the AIFM's decision to liquidate the fund). Guidance includes a nonexhaustive list of elements to include in the plan. Guidelines also include calibrations criteria (including determining the activation threshold for a suspension, criteria for assessing and monitoring the conditions that prompted it, and determination of when they no longer exist). Orders treated in strictest confidence, to avoid any investors benefiting from information on the probability that an LMT will be activated. Side pockets (other LMT) Separating certain assets, whose economic or legal features have changed significantly or become uncertain due to exceptional circumstances, from the other assets of the fund. AIFM can choose between: (i) physical separation (and any assets with valuation issues or legal uncertainty can be transferred into a new fund or remain in the original AIF); or (ii) accounting segregation (in the case of any valuation issues or legal uncertainty allocated to a dedicated share class of the AIF but otherwise new subscriptions, redemptions, and repurchases executed based on NAV). In either case, investors to receive interests on a pro rata basis to their AIF holding; side pockets should be closed for subscriptions and redemptions, and managed with the sole purpose of being liquidated. No reinvestment of cash from asset sales. AIFM needs operational capacity and governance for efficient use of side pockets; should have a detailed plan (including strategy, relevant costs, expected timeline, contingency planning, and investor communication) that investors are aware of. Calibration to include determining the activation threshold; criteria for assessing and monitoring conditions that prompted the activation (and for determining when they no longer exist); and for reviewing and potentially revising that decision.

In addition to specific disclosures on LMTs set out in the table above, an AIFM will be required to:

Provide appropriate disclosure on the selection, calibration, and conditions for activation/deactivation of the selected and available LMTs in the fund documentation, constitutional documents, marketing, and periodic reports, including that the main purpose of LMTs is to facilitate fair treatment of investors by protecting the ones that remain invested in the fund from bearing the costs generated by subscription/redemption activities of other investors

Incorporate information in precontractual materials so that investors can incorporate liquidity costs into their investment decisions and avoid unintentional counterproductive effects (e.g., preemptive redemptions or actions to reduce the effectiveness of LMTs)

Consider including disclosures on a fund's historical use of LMTs in its periodic reporting (e.g., cost implications of redemptions)

Carefully consider timing of disclosures to balance transparency benefits with potential risk of unintended consequences, including, for example, disclosing a range of factors for any adjustments (rather than specific figures) to mitigate the risk of stigma effects or frontrunning that could jeopardise the LMTs' effectiveness

Disclose appropriately the possibility of activating suspensions and using side pockets (without prejudice to the possibility of their activation/use when not specified in precontractual materials)

Footnotes

1 The draft guidelines (at paragraph 6.5.3.1) define exceptional circumstances as unforeseen events and/or operational/regulatory environments that materially impact the fund's ability to carry out normal business functions and activities, and that would temporarily prevent the manager from meeting the funding obligations arising from the liabilities side of the balance sheet. A nonexhaustive list includes asset valuation difficulties; severe liquidity issues (e.g., due to margin calls or significant size withdrawal) in which executing the sale of underlying assets could cause liquidity issues for the fund (e.g., large discounts in asset sales or large dilution of remaining investors); critical cyber incident that impacts the fund, the manager, and/or the fund's services provider's capacity to operate; unforeseen market closures, trading restrictions, and closure of trading venues; severe financial and/or political crisis; identification of significant fraud; and natural disaster.

