ARTICLE
11 September 2024

FCA Sets Out Temporary Measures For Firms On 'Naming And Marketing' Sustainability Rules

M
Macfarlanes

Contributor

Macfarlanes logo

We are a distinctive law firm, combining expertise, agility, and a client-centric culture to address the most challenging legal demands and foster innovation. Our firm is structured around the needs of our clients, with whom we build long-lasting relationships, tackling complex issues in key practice areas.

Our approach is focused and deliberate. We assist clients with major transactions, including M&A, real estate, and financial products; handle significant litigation and investigations; and provide comprehensive private capital advice, particularly through our leading private client practice.

With offices in London and Brussels, and a strong international network, we collaborate with top lawyers globally to deliver the highest level of service. Our firm’s human-sized culture emphasizes long-term careers, fostering a cohesive, entrepreneurial environment where every team member can thrive.

Explore Firm Details
The FCA has granted temporary flexibility until April 2, 2025, for firms complying with sustainability-related naming and marketing rules, provided they submit amended disclosure applications by October 1, 2024. Firms should comply sooner, if possible.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Photo of Lora Froud
Photo of Emily Batchelor
Authors

The FCA has published a statement today allowing temporary flexibility up until 5pm on 2 April 2025 for firms to comply with naming and marketing rules under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements in exceptional circumstances where the firm:

  • has submitted a completed application for approval of amended disclosures in line with ESG 5.3.2R for that fund by 5pm on 1 October 2024; and
  • is currently using one or more of the terms ‘sustainable', ‘sustainability' or ‘impact' (or a variation of those terms) in the name of that fund and is intending either to use a label, or to change the name of that fund

The FCA expects firms to comply with the rules as soon as they can, without waiting until the extended deadline of 2 April 2025. 

The temporary flexibility does not apply to funds using other sustainability-related terms in their names that are not specified above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lora Froud
Lora Froud
Photo of Emily Batchelor
Emily Batchelor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More