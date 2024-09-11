We are a distinctive law firm, combining expertise, agility, and a client-centric culture to address the most challenging legal demands and foster innovation. Our firm is structured around the needs of our clients, with whom we build long-lasting relationships, tackling complex issues in key practice areas.
The FCA has granted temporary flexibility until April 2, 2025, for firms complying with sustainability-related naming and marketing rules, provided they submit amended disclosure applications by October 1, 2024. Firms should comply sooner, if possible.
The FCA has published a statement today allowing
temporary flexibility up until 5pm on 2 April 2025 for firms to
comply with naming and marketing rules under the Sustainability
Disclosure Requirements in exceptional circumstances where the
firm:
has submitted a completed application for approval of amended
disclosures in line with ESG 5.3.2R for that fund by 5pm on 1
October 2024; and
is currently using one or more of the terms
‘sustainable', ‘sustainability' or
‘impact' (or a variation of those terms) in the name of
that fund and is intending either to use a label, or to change the
name of that fund
The FCA expects firms to comply with the rules as soon as they
can, without waiting until the extended deadline of 2 April
2025.
The temporary flexibility does not apply to funds using other
sustainability-related terms in their names that are not specified
above.
