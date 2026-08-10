Cryptocurrency In Divorce | What You Need To Know (7 August 2026)

How Crypto Assets and Digital Assets Are Treated in Divorce Proceedings

Cryptocurrency has become an increasingly significant financial asset in divorce proceedings in England and Wales. Whether you or your spouse hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital assets, those holdings must be disclosed and accounted for as part of the financial settlement process. The unique characteristics of cryptocurrency, its volatility, its pseudonymity, and the practical difficulties of tracing and valuing holdings, make dealing with crypto in divorce a complex and fast-developing area of family law.

Is Cryptocurrency a Matrimonial Asset in England and Wales?

Cryptocurrency is treated as a property and financial asset under English law. In the context of divorce proceedings, crypto assets are subject to the same principles of financial disclosure and division that apply to any other asset. The family court in England and Wales has wide powers under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 to make financial orders dealing with all of the parties’ assets, and cryptocurrency holdings are no exception.

Whether a particular crypto asset forms part of the matrimonial pot, and how much weight the court will give to it, will depend on factors including when the asset was acquired, whether it was held before the marriage or acquired during it, and what has happened to its value during the marriage. Digital assets acquired before the marriage may in some cases be treated differently from those acquired during it, although the court retains discretion to take pre-marital assets into account depending on the length of the marriage and the needs of the parties. As such, the court considers the source, timing, treatment and use of the asset, together with the parties’ needs and all the circumstances.

Disclosure of Cryptocurrency in Divorce: Form E and the Duty of Full and Frank Financial Disclosure

One of the fundamental requirements of financial remedy proceedings in England and Wales is that both parties provide full and frank financial disclosure. This duty applies to all assets, including cryptocurrency and other digital assets. Each party is required to complete a Form E, the standard financial disclosure document used in divorce proceedings, which includes the relevant sections dealing with bank accounts, investments and other assets, depending on how it is held.

Cryptocurrency must be disclosed during divorce proceedings regardless of where it is held, whether in a digital wallet, on a cryptocurrency exchange, or through any other structure. The obligation to disclose is absolute. Deliberate or dishonest non-disclosure may result in adverse inferences, costs consequences, orders being set aside and, in sufficiently serious circumstances, contempt or other enforcement action. The duty of disclosure is continuing until a final financial order is made.

What Happens If Cryptocurrency Is Not Disclosed?

The pseudonymous nature of cryptocurrency, particularly the fact that transactions are recorded on a public blockchain but are not necessarily linked to a named individual, can make it tempting for a party to attempt to conceal crypto holdings. However, undisclosed cryptocurrency is increasingly difficult to hide. Forensic accountants and specialist digital asset investigators may be able to trace transactions and seek information from exchanges, but recovery and disclosure will depend upon the exchange, jurisdiction and available court procedures.

Where a party is found to have concealed cryptocurrency assets, the court may set aside any financial order made on the basis of incomplete disclosure and make a revised order that accounts for the hidden assets.

Valuation of Cryptocurrency Assets in Divorce

Although mainstream cryptocurrency may have an identifiable market value, difficulties can arise because of volatility, the chosen valuation date, illiquidity, staking arrangements or more unusual tokens.

For instance, the value of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum can fluctuate dramatically, sometimes by significant percentages within a single day. As such, this volatility may create real difficulties when it comes to agreeing or determining the value of crypto holdings for the purpose of a financial settlement.

Further, there is no single agreed approach to the valuation date for cryptocurrency in divorce proceedings in England and Wales. In practice, the parties and the court will need to agree or determine a valuation date, and both parties should be aware that the value of cryptocurrency at the point of settlement or judgment may differ significantly from its value at the date of disclosure or the date of separation. In complex or high-value divorce cases involving substantial cryptocurrency holdings, it may be appropriate to instruct an independent expert to provide a formal valuation and to advise on the most appropriate approach given the volatility of the assets.

How Are Crypto Assets Dealt With in a Divorce Settlement?

Once cryptocurrency has been disclosed and valued, it can be dealt with in a number of ways as part of the financial settlement:

Division of the crypto assets directly — where both parties agree, the holdings can be split between them, with each party receiving a share of the cryptocurrency itself. This requires careful attention to the mechanics of transferring cryptocurrency and any tax implications.

— where both parties agree, the holdings can be split between them, with each party receiving a share of the cryptocurrency itself. This requires careful attention to the mechanics of transferring cryptocurrency and any tax implications. Offset against other assets — one party retains the cryptocurrency while the other receives equivalent value in other assets, such as a greater share of the equity in the family home. This avoids the need to divide the crypto holdings themselves but requires agreement on valuation.

— one party retains the cryptocurrency while the other receives equivalent value in other assets, such as a greater share of the equity in the family home. This avoids the need to divide the crypto holdings themselves but requires agreement on valuation. Sale and division of proceeds — the cryptocurrency is sold and the proceeds divided between the parties in the agreed proportions.

— the cryptocurrency is sold and the proceeds divided between the parties in the agreed proportions. Court order — where the parties cannot agree, the court can make a financial remedy order dealing with cryptocurrency as part of the overall division of assets.

In all cases, the tax implications of any transfer or disposal of cryptocurrency should be considered, and specialist tax advice should be obtained. For example, transfers made under a formal divorce or separation agreement or court order may qualify for no-gain/no-loss treatment, although later disposal and other transactions may still have tax consequences.

Pre-Marital Crypto Holdings and Prenuptial Agreements

Where one party held substantial cryptocurrency before the marriage, the question of whether those pre-marital crypto holdings should be treated as matrimonial assets is one that the court will consider in light of all the circumstances. In longer marriages, the distinction between pre-marital and matrimonial assets tends to carry less weight. In shorter marriages, or where the crypto assets have been kept entirely separate and not used for the benefit of the family, there may be an argument that they should be treated differently.

A prenuptial or postnuptial agreement that specifically addresses cryptocurrency holdings can provide a degree of protection for pre-marital crypto assets, provided the agreement meets the requirements for such agreements to be taken into account by the court. If you hold significant cryptocurrency and are concerned about how it would be treated in the event of a divorce, taking specialist family law advice, and considering a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement at an early stage is advisable.

Non-Fungible Tokens and Other Digital Assets

Cryptocurrency is not the only form of digital asset that may be relevant in divorce proceedings. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital art, and other crypto-based investments may also form part of the matrimonial asset pool and must be disclosed in the same way. The valuation of NFTs presents particular challenges given the speculative and illiquid nature of the market for many such assets. The court’s approach to digital assets in divorce is continuing to develop, and specialist legal advice is essential in any divorce involving significant or unusual digital asset holdings.

Get Specialist Family Law Advice on Cryptocurrency and Divorce

Dealing with cryptocurrency during divorce requires specialist family law advice, supported where necessary by forensic accountancy, digital asset and tax expertise. At Duncan Lewis, our specialist divorce lawyers advise clients on all aspects of financial remedy proceedings, including cases involving significant crypto holdings, hidden assets, and complex digital asset structures. Whether you are concerned that your spouse has not disclosed cryptocurrency holdings, need advice on how to value and divide crypto assets, or want to protect your own holdings, we can provide the expert legal advice you need.