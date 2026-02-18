2025 Bitcoin Miners Landscape

Co-authored with AMINA

The 2024 Bitcoin halving catalysed a structural transformation across the global crypto mining industry. While the halving itself was a predictable event, its economic ripple effects were profound and have significantly reshaped market dynamics, technology deployment, regulatory considerations, and miner strategy.

Key outcomes of the halving:

Industry consolidation accelerated, as smaller miners exited the market due to tighter margins, while larger firms capitalized on M&A to scale operations and secure power access. The top pools—led by Foundry USA and MARA Pool—now account for over 38% of global Bitcoin hashpower.

Profitability pressure led to operational innovation. Miners proactively invested in next-generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), diversified into AI/HPC (High Power Compute) workloads, and adopted hedging tools to protect cash flows. This transition positioned many miners as infrastructure providers, not just Bitcoin producers.

Bitcoin's price doubled post-halving, rising from ~$53,000 to over $109,000, reinforcing its scarcity narrative and providing temporary relief for mining revenues. However, volatility and fee dynamics introduced new challenges to sustainability.

Environmental progress continued, with over 55% of mining now powered by renewable energy. While this supports miners' ESG narratives, it hasn't fully insulated the sector from regulatory tightening, particularly in Europe and parts of Asia.

Strategic risks have increased, especially around cybersecurity, energy availability, and financial planning. In this increasingly complex environment, many miners are turning to specialized consultants and crypto-native banks to support decision-making, structure hedging and liquidity solutions, and accelerate their path to institutional professionalism.

Implications for stakeholders:

Miners must professionalise further by integrating treasury management, financial risk controls, and energy strategy into core operations.

Investors should assess mining firms not just on hashrate or revenue, but on vertical integration potential, energy sourcing, and ability to diversify income streams (e.g., into AI data centres).

Regulators and policymakers are challenged to balance innovation and sustainability, as mining continues to migrate to more favourable jurisdictions.

are challenged to balance innovation and sustainability, as mining continues to migrate to more favourable jurisdictions. Hyperscalers and tech firms can leverage underutilised mining infrastructure for AI/HPC demand, creating potential for strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

This report provides a comprehensive review of the post-halving landscape, equipping decision-makers with the insight to navigate a more complex, competitive, and capital-intensive mining ecosystem.

Author credits:

This report was co-authored by Marc Berner (Vice President, AlixPartners); Dhruvang Choudhari (Crypto Research Analyst, AMINA India); Clara Kamenicek (Vice President, AlixPartners); Sonali Gupta (Senior Research Analyst, AMINA India); and Anirudh Shreevatsa (Research Analyst, AMINA India).

