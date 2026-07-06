From Resignation To Renewal: The Latest Shift In UK Leadership

Sir Keir Starmer announced on 22 June 2026 that he would resign as Prime Minister, less than two years after his 2024 landslide victory. His departure could trigger the most consequential shift in the United Kingdom’s political direction since the Brexit referendum.

His resignation followed heavy local-election losses to Reform UK in May, Cabinet resignations, and Andy Burnham’s commanding win in the 18 June Makerfield by-election.

Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation automatically triggered a Labour leadership contest. Nominations are expected to open on 9 July and close on 16 July. An uncontested outcome could result in a new Prime Minister being in place as early as 17 July. However, a contested outcome could delay the installation of a new Prime Minister until 1 September, following the end of the summer Parliamentary recess. Sir Keir Starmer will remain ‘caretaker’ Prime Minister in the interim.

Andy Burnham, former Mayor of Greater Manchester and now Makerfield MP, is the overwhelming frontrunner, with allies hoping for at least 200 nominations, which would be well beyond the 81-nomination threshold. With his main rival Wes Streeting ruling himself out and endorsing him, the contest may amount to a “coronation” rather than a genuine fight.

Domestic Implications: Economy and Financial Services Regulation

Much of Burnham’s platform remains undefined, including his choice of Chancellor. He is seen as standing to the left of the current government—favouring higher taxes, looser fiscal rules and more regulation—and his “Manchester agenda” emphasised devolving power to city-regions and reasserting public control over essential services such as housing, water, transport, and energy.

For markets, the key tension may be between a more expansive agenda and fiscal reality. Burnham has committed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s existing fiscal rules and recruited senior economists and ex-regulators to reassure investors. Still, his instinct towards more public stewardship, re-regulation, and wealth taxation points to a more interventionist environment than under Starmer.

The Regulatory Backdrop: the Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy and the “Leeds Reforms”

Whoever leads Labour inherits a major reform programme already in train. In July 2025, HM Treasury published the Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Mansion House speech, aiming to make the United Kingdom the number one destination for financial services companies by 2035.

The accompanying Leeds Reforms emphasised a stable, predictable and proportionate framework. The FCA and PRA already have a secondary objective to support growth and competitiveness, beneath their core objectives of consumer protection, market integrity and prudential resilience.

The near-term signal is reassurance rather than radical change. A Burnham government is likely to maintain this direction while potentially adding expectations around governance, consumer outcomes and financial-crime controls.

Relations with the European Union

A Burnham premiership is expected to continue, and possibly accelerate, Starmer’s “reset” with the European Union. Burnham was a “remain” supporter and has said he hopes to see the United Kingdom rejoin in his lifetime.

The most immediate consequence of the resignation was postponement of the UK–EU summit scheduled for 22 July, although ministers remain confident the reset deal will still conclude this year.

Burnham is expected to favour closer EU ties within Labour’s red lines; e.g., no single market, no customs union, and no reopening of Brexit, and may move faster than Starmer towards a structured UK–EU security and defence relationship.

What This Means for Firms

The transition creates short-term political uncertainty but does not alter the regulatory reform trajectory already set by HM Treasury and the regulators. The key practical implications for firms are:

Continuity in the near term: The Leeds Reforms and the Strategy are government programmes, not leadership projects, and so their implementation timelines are unlikely to slip materially.

The Leeds Reforms and the Strategy are government programmes, not leadership projects, and so their implementation timelines are unlikely to slip materially. Additional expectations possible: A Burnham government may add expectations around governance, social purpose, and consumer outcomes, so firms with weak practices should expect heightened supervisory scrutiny.

A Burnham government may add expectations around governance, social purpose, and consumer outcomes, so firms with weak practices should expect heightened supervisory scrutiny. Opportunities from clearer rules: Fintechs, asset managers, wholesale firms and banks stand to benefit from simplified authorisation, a more proportionate SMCR and improved international access.

Fintechs, asset managers, wholesale firms and banks stand to benefit from simplified authorisation, a more proportionate SMCR and improved international access. Watch the regulators, not just the politicians: The FCA and PRA will determine how far reforms translate into lighter supervision.

The FCA and PRA will determine how far reforms translate into lighter supervision. EU reset implications: Cross-border firms should watch for accelerated mutual recognition or equivalence arrangements with the European Union.