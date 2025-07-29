(Mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation | Kortfuzi, Insider Trading & Money Laundering (Podcast)

self

Insider trading may seem like a relic of another era, but Redinel and Oerta Korfuzi's recent convictions prove otherwise.

In this episode, Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner examine how confidential market information was exploited for personal gain, the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) use of surveillance to uncover the scheme, and why the asset manager at the center avoided lasting reputational fallout.

The conversation turns to past high-profile cases, from Philippe Jabre to David Einhorn, and how shifting regulatory expectations and investor attitudes have raised the bar for redemption. Beyond that, it explores the growing overlap between insider trading and money laundering, the risks exposed during the COVID-era shift to remote working, and why control failures — no matter how historic — continue to cast long reputational shadows.

As institutional investors become more risk-averse and reputationally cautious, the episode asks whether a damaged reputation can ever truly recover in today's asset management industry.

