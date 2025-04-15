Cost Control In Times Of Turbulence: Cost Inflation Outlook, April 2025

This outlook highlights the potential challenges posed by new trading costs, ongoing supply chain disruption, policy changes and shifting global markets, and offers a perspective on how companies can respond proactively.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

How are costs expected to evolve throughout 2025—and how can leaders stay ahead?

AlixPartners' Cost Inflation Outlook offers crucial insights, forecasts, and actionable strategies for leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

This outlook highlights the potential challenges posed by new trading costs, ongoing supply chain disruption, policy changes and shifting global markets, and offers a perspective on how companies can respond proactively.

With input from our global industry experts, and through collaboration with market intelligence leader Expana, we provide a roadmap for navigating the economic uncertainties of the period ahead.

We offer a perspective on:

1. Key cost drivers shaping boardroom conversations

We identify continuing and new themes that will dominate leadership conversations around costs for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

2. 2025 cost outlook

An overview of anticipated cost movements for key cost categories based on pricing and supply chain trends for 2025 (accurate as of 8 April 2025), built using data-driven insights and projections from our data partner Expana.

3. Practical strategies for success

Real-world case studies from our work with clients, with expert insights on navigating market complexities, including:

Overcoming market trends to secure savings even in rising markets

Implementing should-cost and design-to-value initiatives to optimize demand and specification

Leveraging advanced sourcing tools to secure the best market prices

Implementing robust dual/multi-sourcing strategies to mitigate procurement risks

Achieving ambitious goals for sourcing recycled raw materials, to align sustainability with profitability

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.