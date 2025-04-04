Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Act Goes Live Today

An overview of the key changes from the Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Act coming into force today, 1 April 2025.

Are you MTA Ready?

Today (1 April 2025) sees the biggest change to commercial law in Scotland in a generation, with the Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Act 2023 (MTA) coming into force.

From today:

two new online registers are established – the Register of Assignations (ROA) and the Register of Statutory Pledges (RSP);

a new form of fixed security is to be granted over Scottish moveable property, shares, and intellectual property (known as the Statutory Pledge) is created;

it will be possible to take fixed security over Scottish moveable assets without possession being given to the lender;

lenders can take fixed security over shares in Scottish companies without having to take title to the shares;

new collateral and funding opportunities are opened to sole traders or businesses whose primary assets are equipment or intellectual property focussed;

asset and invoice finance in Scotland becomes simpler and easier;

parties looking to assign rights can choose to perfect the assignation by registration in the ROA rather than intimation (notification);

borrowers will be able to grant fixed security and assign in security future assets and rights, without the need for time-consuming and expensive additional documents or notices; and

Scots commercial law moves into the 21st Century and in line with other countries worldwide.

