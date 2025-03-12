(Mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation | Odey, Woodford And The FCA (Podcast)

self

Reputation in financial services is complex, shaped by audience perception and regulatory scrutiny. In this episode, Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner, dive into the scandals surrounding Crispin Odey and Neil Woodford, exploring how they have not only damaged their personal standings but also raised fundamental questions about trust in the system.

While Odey's primary audience — high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors — may have already distanced themselves, Woodford faces a different challenge, hoping to rebuild credibility with retail investors. But is redemption even possible?

And beyond the individuals, the regulator itself is under fire. The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has faced increasing criticism, with concerns over its handling of non-financial misconduct and its true priorities. Reports from the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on Fairer Financial Services and leadership departures at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) add to the uncertainty. Is the FCA truly serving consumers or is its focus elsewhere? And can trust in financial services ever fully recover?

Listen to more episodes of "(mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.