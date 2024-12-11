2024 Trade Credit And Trade Finance: End-of-year Business Review

In this insight we take a look at trade finance and credit insurance risk management strategies in 2024, plus global business trends and challenges.
2024 was a transformative year for businesses globally, with developments shaped by a volatile economic landscape, technological innovation, and shifting geopolitical dynamics. A critical focus for companies was robust risk management strategies, especially in trade finance and credit insurance, to ensure resilience amid uncertainties.
Global business trends and challenges
Economic volatility
Sluggish global growth and inflationary pressures persisted, with businesses navigating tighter credit conditions and elevated interest rates. Economic slowdown was ranked as one of the most significant risks for companies globally.
Digital transformation
The integration of AI and blockchain technology continued to reshape trade finance processes, enhancing transparency and efficiency across supply chains.
ESG commitments
Companies faced increasing regulatory scrutiny and investor demand for sustainable practices, and integrating ESG factors into their operational and financial strategies.
Risk management strategies in 2024
Businesses leaned on structured approaches to mitigate risks in trade and credit finance, leveraging the following tools and strategies:
- Trade credit insurance
- Usage: Widely adopted to safeguard receivables against non-payment risks, trade credit insurance allowed businesses to protect cash flow and maintain creditworthiness. This was particularly valuable during economic turbulence when defaults were more likely.
- Market insights: Trade credit insurance demand grew as firms sought solutions for managing credit risk amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.
- Trade finance innovations
- Digitalization: Blockchain and AI-driven solutions accelerated decision-making in trade finance, reducing transaction times and enabling better risk forecasting.
- Supply chain finance: Increased reliance on supply chain financing addressed liquidity gaps for SMEs, with institutions offering tailored credit products.
- Enhanced risk analytics
- Reports such as the ICC Trade Register provided critical insights into credit risk performance, helping financial institutions and corporates refine underwriting and credit limit strategies.
- Data-driven tools allowed better alignment with Basel regulations and credit risk profiles, supporting a more stable financial ecosystem.
Looking forward
As 2025 approaches, the focus remains on leveraging technology, improving financial inclusivity through trade finance, and strengthening ESG commitments. Businesses must continue to balance growth with risk management, employing innovative tools like credit insurance and digital trade platforms to navigate a complex global landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.