ARTICLE
10 December 2024

FCA Publishes Advice Guidance Boundary Review

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
The FCA will consult on targeted pension support and new consumer investment rules, aiming to close the advice gap, boost confidence, and foster economic growth through healthy investment culture.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Lesley Browning and Shane O'Reilly

The Financial Conduct Authority has set out the next steps in its work on closing the advice gap, following feedback on its related discussion paper.

The  update, published on November 15, 2024, confirms that there will be a consultation in December on high-level proposals for targeted support in pensions, which would allow FCA-regulated firms to provide support to pension savers in a new way. In 2025, it also plans to consult on rules for better support for consumers in retail investments and pensions.

The report seeks to support a healthy investment culture, where people have confidence to invest as well as save which it believes will not only benefit consumers but will also provide capital to drive the economy and boost growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More