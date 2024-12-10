FCA Publishes Advice Guidance Boundary Review

The FCA will consult on targeted pension support and new consumer investment rules, aiming to close the advice gap, boost confidence, and foster economic growth through healthy investment culture.

The Financial Conduct Authority has set out the next steps in its work on closing the advice gap, following feedback on its related discussion paper.

The update, published on November 15, 2024, confirms that there will be a consultation in December on high-level proposals for targeted support in pensions, which would allow FCA-regulated firms to provide support to pension savers in a new way. In 2025, it also plans to consult on rules for better support for consumers in retail investments and pensions.

The report seeks to support a healthy investment culture, where people have confidence to invest as well as save which it believes will not only benefit consumers but will also provide capital to drive the economy and boost growth.

