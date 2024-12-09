ARTICLE
9 December 2024

(Mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation | Kardashian, FINfluencers & Crypto (Podcast)

As social media and generational shifts reshape the world of investment and financial advice, asset managers are facing a new and growing challenge: FINfluencers.
Neil Robson
As social media and generational shifts reshape the world of investment and financial advice, asset managers are facing a new and growing challenge: FINfluencers. These social media personalities represent both opportunity and risk. Active on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, they can make finance more accessible, but also present reputational challenges when they promote financial products without following regulations.

In this episode, Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner, with Emily Allen, Associate Vice President at Lansons New York, explore the impact of FINfluencers on the asset management sector, focusing on the UK and US regulatory risks and misconduct issues they can trigger.

With cases like Kim Kardashian's $1.26 million fine for promoting EthereumMax, the trio unpacks the risks posed by FINfluencers and discusses what asset managers can learn to protect their brands. Tune in for insights on safeguarding reputation in an age where financial advice is just a click away.

Neil Robson
