Why The Proposed New Laws To Try And Prevent De-banking Do Not Go Far Enough

This blog discussed a draft law that the UK Government is proposing that will force banks to take several steps to hopefully redress the balance back into the customer's favour.

In this latest blog we explain why we feel that these intended changes to the laws do not go far enough.

Who can be 'de-banked'?

Unfortunately, whilst recent cases of 'de-banking' have attracted headlines and attention, the experience is not limited to high-profile politicians in the UK.

Specifically, de-banking often affects both individuals and businesses who are (sometimes wrongly) classified as high risk and are therefore deemed to pose too much of a risk to the relevant banks.

Unfortunately, such is the approach adopted by most banks that even individuals and businesses operating lawfully and in full compliance with all relevant regulations can find their accounts closed.

This is obviously an incredibly frustrating and damaging event, which can have a profoundly damaging effect on both personal and businesses circumstances.

What are the proposals?

As is currently the case, there will always be situations (e.g. where there are anti-money laundering or terrorism financing safeguards) where banks are legitimately able to close accounts and also withhold the reasons for an account closure.

However, in our recent blog, we explained how the proposals aimed to address two issues with the current system, specifically the short timeframes given to customers whose accounts are to be closed and situations where no explanations to customers are given.

As such, the proposals intend to extend the time frame for customers to challenge the decision from two months to three months and will require banks to provide a "sufficient detailed and specific explanation" to the customer in relation to the reason for the account closure.

Why we feel that the proposals are not sufficient

It is, of course, obviously in the public interest and beyond sensible argument that banks should be able to close a customer's account if the bank has financial crime concerns.

However, so long as banks remain able to close a customer's account for vague reasons, such as reputational, and even in some circumstances – costs, there will always be situations which are unjust for the customer.

As such, the proposals to lengthen the timeframe which customers have to complain and/or forcing the banks to provide reasons for their decisions will simply not resolve this issue.

What is the way forward?

Indeed, this was recognised in a recent February 2024 report by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking titled "De-Banking Report".

This report analyses the potential reasons for de-banking under the headings of costs, reputational and financial crime.

Under costs, the report notes the high compliance costs to banks and observes that offering business accounts to some businesses might just not make financial sense. The report focuses on businesses operating in the crypto sector and how they have faced specific issues. The report suggests introducing a "Basic Bank Account" for small businesses and that banks need to be transparent about their actions.

As regards reputation, the report is critical of reputational reasons, noting that reputation has taken a position of outside importance, both for the banks and for the regulator. The report recommends that the regulator reserve its position on reputation and issues guidance to disregard this as a consideration in all cases except those involving unlawful conduct. This is clearly sensible.

The foreword to the report neatly summarises the issues, noting that "To properly address this problem will require a radical reassessment of what it means to be frozen out of the financial system and whether we need to start considering access to banking facilities to be a fundamental right, akin to a utility, rather than a discretionary services provision".

In summary, the whole approach to providing access to an adequate bank account and banking facilities needs to be radically reconsidered, such that it is akin to a fundamental right, rather than something that can be offered (and taken away!) at the whim of the banks.

NAVIGATING BANKING CHALLENGES

Bank account closures are not limited to political figures in the UK, and affect many thousands of lawful individual and business customers every year. These cases have exposed the difficult balance many financial institutions and their individual and business customers must navigate to gain and maintain access to basic banking services.

