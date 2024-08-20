ARTICLE
20 August 2024

Updated FCA Guidance On Registration For The UK Overseas Funds Regime

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
On 12 August 2024, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority released updated information on its website page on the Overseas Funds Regime (OFR). It provides details on how UCITS...
European Union Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Person photo placeholder
Photo of Hazel Doyle
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 12 August 2024, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority released updated information on its website page on the Overseas Funds Regime (OFR). It provides details on how UCITS management companies (Operators) can register for FCA Connect – which is the first step for any Operator looking to register funds under the OFR. See our previous OFR-related blogs for more information on the OFR.

Operators with UCITS funds already registered under the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime and Operators looking to register new UCITS funds under the OFR will need to register on FCA Connect.

The FCA Connect OFR Registration User Guide describes the steps for an Operator to register and set up their firm's 'Principal User' (PU) on FCA Connect. Only one application should be submitted per Operator.

The application must only be submitted by a person with appropriate authority to register the firm for recognition in the UK and become the PU on FCA Connect. The PU must be in a position to confirm that they are an employee or director of the relevant firm and not of a third party.

There may only be one PU per firm at any time and this PU is the responsible person for FCA Connect. Additional users may be added once the Operator application is approved. The PU's permissions allow the PU to reassign the PU designation to another user, add and edit other users, and submit firm cancellations.

Additional guidance provided in the Quick Reference Guide describes how additional users may be added to the Operator's Connect account (including firm administrators and submitters), with relevant permissions assigned to different categories of users.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Emma O'Dwyer
Person photo placeholder
Aoife Maguire
Photo of Hazel Doyle
Hazel Doyle
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More