ARTICLE
9 August 2024

The United Kingdom's New Securitisation Rules: A Practical Overview And Comparison

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore
Cadwalader's article in The Global Regulatory Developments Journal outlines the UK's new Securitisation Sourcebook, effective November 1, 2024, detailing its legislative framework, comparison to EU regulations, and key components following the repeal of current standards.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Photo of Suzanne Bell
Photo of Robert Cannon
Photo of Alexander Collins
Photo of J. Robert Duncan
Photo of Matthew Duncan
Photo of Sabah Nawaz
Photo of Alix Prentice
Photo of Claire Puddicombe
Photo of David Quirolo
Photo of Nick Shiren
Photo of Daniel Tobias
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Cadwalader's London Capital Markets and Financial Regulation teams contributed an article, "The United Kingdom's New Securitisation Rules: A Practical Overview and Comparison," which appeared in the September-October 2024 edition of The Global Regulatory Developments Journal.

The article, which originally appeared as a Cadwalader Clients & Friends Memo, explores the Financial Conduct Authority's policy statement regarding its final Securitisation Sourcebook which, subject to the repeal of the Securitisation Regulation and related technical standards currently in force in the UK, has an implementation date of November 1, 2024. The authors provide a background on the new legislative architecture, review its scope and relationship to the EU rules, and discuss each of the sourcebook's components.

Read it here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Suzanne Bell
Suzanne Bell
Photo of Robert Cannon
Robert Cannon
Photo of Alexander Collins
Alexander Collins
Photo of J. Robert Duncan
J. Robert Duncan
Photo of Matthew Duncan
Matthew Duncan
Photo of Sabah Nawaz
Sabah Nawaz
Photo of Alix Prentice
Alix Prentice
Photo of Claire Puddicombe
Claire Puddicombe
Photo of David Quirolo
David Quirolo
Photo of Nick Shiren
Nick Shiren
Photo of Daniel Tobias
Daniel Tobias
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More