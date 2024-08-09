Cadwalader's London Capital Markets and Financial Regulation teams contributed an article, "The United Kingdom's New Securitisation Rules: A Practical Overview and Comparison," which appeared in the September-October 2024 edition of The Global Regulatory Developments Journal.

The article, which originally appeared as a Cadwalader Clients & Friends Memo, explores the Financial Conduct Authority's policy statement regarding its final Securitisation Sourcebook which, subject to the repeal of the Securitisation Regulation and related technical standards currently in force in the UK, has an implementation date of November 1, 2024. The authors provide a background on the new legislative architecture, review its scope and relationship to the EU rules, and discuss each of the sourcebook's components.

Read it here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.