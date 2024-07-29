ARTICLE
29 July 2024

FRC Announces Interim Changes To UK Stewardship Code Reporting Requirements

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) announced interim changes to the UK Stewardship Code reporting for existing signatories, effective 31 October 2024. Key updates include reduced disclosure requirements and clarifications on reporting outcomes and collaborative engagements. A wider consultation will refine the Code in 2026.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Photo of John Verwey
Photo of Rachel E. Lowe
Photo of Amar Unadkat
Photo of Sulaiman Malik
Photo of Michael Singh
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 22 July 2024, the Financial Reporting Council ("FRC") announced interim changes to the reporting requirements for existing signatories to the UK Stewardship Code. These updates precede any updates arising from a wider wholesale consultation on a new UK Stewardship Code set to be launched in 2024, with implementation of any updates arising from that consultation in 2026.

Key changes effective from 31 October 2024, include:

  • Removing the need for existing signatories to update disclosures against "Context" unless there are material changes.
  • Eliminating the requirement for asset owners and managers (excluding service providers) to report on "Activity" and "Outcome" for Principle 1 (purpose, strategy and culture), Principle 2 (governance, resources and incentives), Principle 5 (review and assurance), and Principle 6 (client and beneficiary needs), unless there are significant updates.
  • Allowing cross-referencing to previous reports if no material changes have occurred.

Additionally, the FRC clarified expectations on reporting outcomes and the application of Principles regarding collaborative engagement and escalation of stewardship activities. The council emphasized that ongoing engagements can be reported with progress reflections and that collaborative engagement or escalation is not mandatory unless it aligns with stewardship objectives, which is likely to be a very useful update for signatories.

The ongoing review of the UK Stewardship Code as part of the wider consultation process will focus on defining effective stewardship, streamlining reporting for different asset managers and owners, improving clarity in service provider reporting, reducing reporting burdens, and positioning the UK Stewardship Code within the broader regulatory framework.

Further stakeholder engagement through roundtable events will occur in August and September, with the formal consultation on revised UK Stewardship Code proposals planned for later in 2024.

View original.

FRC Announces Interim Changes To UK Stewardship Code Reporting Requirements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Verwey
John Verwey
Photo of Rachel E. Lowe
Rachel E. Lowe
Photo of Amar Unadkat
Amar Unadkat
Photo of Sulaiman Malik
Sulaiman Malik
Photo of Michael Singh
Michael Singh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More