Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – June 2024

Our June 2024 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.

This month we cover the following:

UK: Make the UK (Financial Services) Great Again? Analysis of government reforms to UK financial services regulation: Building on the Edinburgh and Mansion House Reforms Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: new labelling regime takes effect from 31 July 2024

EU: ESMA's latest newsletter European Supervisory Authorities call for enhanced supervision and improved market practice on sustainability-related claims EBA and ESMA invite comments on the review of the Investment Firms Prudential Framework

US: Fifth Circuit vacates the Private Fund Adviser Rule

SEC fines registered investment adviser $100,000 for violating the Marketing Rule SEC charges registered investment adviser and its founder with making false statements and undisclosed conflicts SEC charges investment adviser and its founder with defrauding investors CFTC charges unregistered CPO and its owner with fraud and misappropriation

Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our June 2024 Newsletter:

June 2024 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

