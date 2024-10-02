FCA Guidelines For UK Cryptoasset Exchange And Custodial Services: What Businesses Need To Know

In a previous blog, we discussed the FCA's first criminal charges against an individual for alleged offences of running multiple crypto ATMs without FCA registration.

The FCA charged the individual with operating, without FCA registration, a network of crypto ATMs which had processed millions in crypto transactions within two years.

This marked the first attempted FCA prosecution against an individual relating to unregistered cryptoasset activity under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017.

On 30 September 2024, it was reported that the individual pleaded guilty to illegally operating a network of crypto ATMs without FCA registration. These machines were likely used for money laundering and tax evasion offences.

What are the FCA registration requirements for cryptoassets?

UK anti-money laundering (AML) regulations can apply to UK crypto firms that provide exchange or custodian services for cryptoassets (e.g. a crypto ATM).

This is on the basis that the UK Government has transposed AML requirements relating to cryptoassets into national law.

A UK business providing the services of exchange and/or custody for cryptoassets will be subject to AML regulations. The AML regulations appoint the FCA as the supervisor of cryptoasset businesses for AML purposes, and businesses within scope will need to register with the FCA and comply with all regulatory requirements.

New powers for the seizure and recovery of cryptoassets

On 20 June 2024, we discussed how the FCA and London police arrested two people in connection with an alleged illegal cryptocurrency exchange worth more than £1 billion. The arrest followed searches of two properties.

The arrests came at a time UK authorities had been granted new powers in relation to the seizure and confiscation of cryptoassets. However, it is unclear whether these were used.

This is not the only big news this year relating to the investigations of crimes in connection with cryptoassets. On 20 March 2024, it was reported that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had obtained the conviction of an individual for offences relating to money laundering. This followed the largest seizure by UK authorities of the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

