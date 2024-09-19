The FCA has brought the first criminal charges against an individual for alleged offences of running multiple crypto ATMs without FCA registration.

This marks the first attempted FCA prosecution against an individual relating to unregistered cryptoasset activity under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017.

Background

The FCA has charged the individual with running multiple crypto ATMs without FCA registration. Specifically, the individual is charged with running the crypto ATMs between 29 December 2021 and 8 September 2023 without the required registration.

A crypto ATM is an ATM, where crypto can be exchanged for cash and vice versa. This obviously offers the potential for money laundering, hence the FCA registration and supervision requirements.

What are the FCA registration requirements?

As we have explained in previous articles, UK anti-money laundering ("AML") regulations can apply to UK crypto firms that provide exchange or custodian services for cryptoassets (e.g. a crypto ATM).

This is done on the basis that the UK Government has transposed AML requirements relating to cryptoassets into national law.

In summary, UK business providing the services of exchange and/or custody of a cryptoasset will be subject to the AML regulations. The AML regulations appoint the FCA as the supervisor of cryptoasset businesses for AML purposes, and a business in scope will need to register with the FCA as well as to comply with all regulatory requirements.

New powers for the seizure and recovery of cryptoassets

On 20 June 2024, we discussed how the FCA and London police arrested two people in connection with an alleged illegal cryptocurrency exchange platform worth more than £1 billion. The arrest followed searches of two properties.

We noted how the arrests came at a time when the UK authorities had just been granted new powers in relation to the seizure and confiscation of cryptoassets. However, it is unclear whether these powers were indeed used.

We have detailed these new powers in a previous article: Can UK law enforcement seize cryptoassets? – Gherson LLP

This is not the only significant event that has happened this year in terms of investigating crime relating to cryptoassets. On 20 March 2024, it was reported that the Crown Prosecution Service ("CPS") had obtained the conviction of an individual for offences relating to money laundering. This followed the largest seizure by UK authorities of the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Criminal investigations and litigation

