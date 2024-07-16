What Is At The Forefront Of Minds For Fintech Legal?

We've teamed up with Clifford Chance on our latest report: The State of Fintech Legal. Pulling together insights from our Fintech Day event and the wider landscape to explore the challenges and opportunities coming up for 2024.
This report looks at what is top of mind for lawyers in the fintech sector, from payments and AI legal trends, the landscapes for fundraisings and international expansion, to the best way to develop a good culture and where the focus points are when it comes to developing fintech products or building partnerships within the Fintech ecosystem – we have you covered.
Some the key topics include:
- Digital currencies and payments landscape
- Fundraising and M&A climate
- Global expansion
- The role of legal when it comes to fintech products
- Banks and fintechs
- AI and its crunch points
- Ethics and culture
