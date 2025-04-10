Vulnerable Girls No Longer To Be Placed In Young Offender Institutions (7 April 2025)

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced that girls will no longer be placed in Young Offender Institutions (YOIs) in England and Wales. This landmark decision follows the publication of Suzanne Hancock's independent review on 4 March 2025, which found that the current system fails to meet the needs of vulnerable girls in custody.

Duncan Lewis' trainee solicitor Lily Grimshaw, of our award winning family law team, explores the background and what impact the changes could have.

What Did the Review Find?

The Hancock Review made clear that girls in the youth justice system often present with complex mental and physical health needs, and that YOIs are not equipped to provide the trauma-informed, therapeutic care required. Despite the dedication of staff in YOIs, the institutional environment is unsuitable for addressing the serious emotional, psychological, and physical harm many of these girls have experienced.

Key findings included:

Girls account for over half of all self-harm incidents in youth custody, despite making up less than 2% of the population.

Many girls in custody have experienced significant trauma, including gender-based violence, abuse, and exploitation.

Their offending is often closely linked to these experiences of trauma, requiring a distinct approach from that typically used with boys.

Custody is frequently inappropriate, and therapeutic support — not detention — is what is most needed.

The review recommended that instead of YOIs, girls should be placed in Secure Children's Homes or Secure Schools, where they can receive more appropriate gender-responsive, therapeutic care. The government has committed to ending the use of YOIs for girls and is considering the broader recommendations of the review to shape a long-term plan.

What Happens Next?

Girls currently in YOIs will be transitioned into more suitable settings. The MoJ is expected to invest further in Secure Children's Homes and related services to ensure they can provide the specialist care and protection these young people need.

How Duncan Lewis Solicitors Can Support

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, we are committed to upholding the rights and welfare of children and vulnerable individuals within the justice system. Our award-winning Public Law, Family and Child Care, and Criminal Defence teams regularly act in complex and sensitive cases involving children in custody, care proceedings, and judicial reviews of government decisions.

We can assist with:

Challenging inappropriate placements of children in custody, particularly where trauma and mental health are factors.

Advocating for suitable care arrangements through judicial review and public law claims.

Supporting families and guardians navigating the youth justice and social care systems.

Ensuring children's rights are upheld under the Children Act 1989, the Human Rights Act 1998, and international law.

