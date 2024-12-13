ARTICLE
13 December 2024

Family Law Unwrapped: Our Family Wizard – Discussing The Importance Of Parenting Apps And Parental Communication (Podcast)

James Evans of Our Family Wizard discusses the role of parenting apps in improving parent-child relationships post-separation, emphasizing effective communication between parents to foster positive family dynamics.
In this episode of the Family Law series, we speak to James Evans of Our Family Wizard regarding how parenting apps are vital to helping the relationships between parents and their children when families have separated. We also consider the importance of finding the best way for parents to positively communicate with each other. 

