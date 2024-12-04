Assisted Dying Debate And The Path To Legalising End-of-Life Choices

On Friday afternoon, parliament debated about the private member bill put forward by Kim Leadbetter; The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. A bill set out to allow terminally ill adults to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life.

After more than four hours debate, MPs voted 330 to 275 backing the legislation. Although the bill has further hurdles to overcome before becoming law, this vote marks a historic step towards legalising assisted dying in England and Wales.

The next stages for the bill could take more than two years and are certain to be highly emotive and divisive between the House of Commons.

